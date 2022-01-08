Cristiano Ronaldo meets with his agent, Jorge Mendes, to talk about his concerns about Manchester United’s struggles.

Cristiano Ronaldo meets with Jorge Mendes, his agent, to discuss his concerns about Manchester United’s struggles.

CRISTIANO RONALDO has discussed his future at Manchester United with his agent, Jorge Mendes.

Mendes flew to the United Kingdom to assuage Ronaldo’s fears that his long-awaited return to Old Trafford could end in disaster.

This season, Ronaldo has scored 14 of United’s 29 goals in all competitions.

However, it is believed that the Portuguese superstar is dissatisfied with Man United’s current form.

Ralf Rangnick’s tactics and style of play have also disappointed the former Real Madrid star.

“Cristiano is very concerned about what is going on at United,” a source close to Ronaldo revealed.

“The team is getting a lot of flak, and he’s well aware that he’s one of the leaders.”

“There are a lot of issues, and Cristiano is under a lot of stress.”

GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS

“He is desperate for his United move to be a success, but he is beginning to see how difficult it will be to win trophies with the current squad.”

“Jorge came to see him, and they spent some time talking about how things are going, what the problems are, how they might be solved, and what the solutions might be.”

“We haven’t ruled anything out.”

For the most up-to-date rumours, gossip, and completed transfers, visit our Transfer News Live blog.