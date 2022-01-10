Cristiano Ronaldo meets with his agent, Jorge Mendes, to discuss his concerns about Manchester United’s difficulties.

Cristiano Ronaldo meets with his agent, Jorge Mendes, to express his dissatisfaction with Manchester United’s struggles.

In a crisis meeting with his agent Jorge Mendes, CRISTIANO RONALDO discussed his future at Manchester United.

Mendes flew to the United Kingdom to assuage Ronaldo’s fears that his long-awaited return to Old Trafford could be jeopardized.

Ronaldo has scored 14 of United’s 29 goals in all competitions this season.

The Portuguese superstar, however, is said to be dissatisfied with Man United’s current form.

With his tactics and style of play, interim manager Ralf Rangnick has also disappointed the ex-Real Madrid star.

“What is going on at United concerns Cristiano,” a source close to Ronaldo said.

The narrator says, “The team is getting a lot of flak, and he knows he’s one of the leaders.”

“There are numerous issues, and Cristiano is extremely stressed as a result of the situation.”

“He is desperate for his United move to succeed, but he is realizing how difficult it will be to win trophies with the current squad.”

“Jorge came to see him, and they spent some time talking about how things are going, what problems there are, how they might be solved, and what solutions there might be.”

“Nothing has been ruled out.”

