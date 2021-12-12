Cristiano Ronaldo named five young wonderkids to watch in 2015, but where have they all disappeared to?

Cristiano Ronaldo chose five young wonderkids to keep an eye on in 2015, but where have they all gone?

Cristiano Ronaldo named his five favorite young stars to watch in 2015, and they are all from Portugal.

Ronaldo, the Manchester United star, 36, revealed who he thinks will become famous ahead of the release of his biopic.

Even though the then-Real Madrid forward didn’t choose unheard-of players, his predictions were eerily accurate.

Martin Odegaard, Neymar, Eden Hazard, Paul Pogba, and Memphis Depay are among Ronaldo’s top young players to watch.

“You see many players with potential,” he said at the time, “I will mention Odegaard of Madrid as an example.”

“He’s still young at 16, but he’s a very good player.”

“For example, Hazard is a good player, and Depay, Manchester’s No7, is a good player as well.”

Pogba, and possibly Neymar.”

But, since the five-time Ballon d’Or winner tipped them for stardom, how have the chosen five fared?

In 2015, I was 16 years old.

Real Madrid was the best club in the world in 2015.

Now 22 years old.

Arsenal is the current club.

Odegaard had left Stromsgodset to join Real Madrid just months before Ronaldo singled him out for praise.

The wonderkid, who had already made his Norway debut at the age of 15, was expected to achieve great things.

Odegaard, on the other hand, struggled to make the Bernabeu cut, whether it was due to the weight of expectation or a failure to bulk up quickly enough.

Odegaard was loaned out to Heerenveen, Vitesse Arnhem, and Real Sociedad during his five years with Real.

As a result, the playmaker isn’t considered a ‘hit.’

He relaunched his career, however, with a loan spell at Arsenal from January to the end of the season.

Mikel Arteta decided to sign him on a permanent basis after he made 20 appearances for the Gunners, scoring twice.

MISS (for the time being)

In 2015, my age was 23.

Barcelona was the most successful club in 2015.

I’m 29 now.

PSG is the name of the current club.

Neymar, who was already captain of Brazil and a mainstay of the Barcelona team in 2015, was hardly Ronaldo’s surprise choice.

Just months before Ronaldo’s praise, Neymar had already won LaLiga and the Champions League.

The brilliant Brazilian, on the other hand, would go on to have arguably his best years after that, winning the Spanish top flight later that year.

Neymar later joined Paris Saint-Germain, where he led them to the 2020 Champions League final.

Despite his occasional antics and a string of injuries that have hampered his progress, there’s no denying Neymar has been a global sensation.

Conclusion: HIT

2015: 24 years old

Chelsea was the most popular club in 2015.

Now I’m thirty.

Real Madrid, the current club

HAZARD had a rocky start to his career at…

