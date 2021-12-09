Cristiano Ronaldo of Manchester United and his wife Georgina Rodriguez decorate their lavish home for the holidays.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Real Madrid and Georgina Rodriguez of Real Madrid put up a Christmas tree and decorations inside their stunning home.

As the holidays approach, the CRISTIANO RONALDO family is getting into the Christmas spirit.

As they prepare for the most wonderful time of the year, the family has already put up a Christmas tree and festive decorations in their lavish home.

Their posh country retreat, which includes seven bedrooms, a high-tech fitness center, a pool, and a jacuzzi, has come to life for the upcoming Noel.

Georgina Rodriguez, Ronaldo’s pregnant girlfriend, shared a photo of their festive lobby on Instagram, which is ready to welcome Santa Claus.

However, due to Manchester United’s busy schedule, Ronaldo will not be able to spend much time with his loved ones over the holidays.

United finished the year with a 1-1 draw against Young Boys at Old Trafford on Wednesday, despite the absence of Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Red Devils had already qualified for the Last 16 after finishing first in Group F.

The Manchester United giants will then play five Premier League games this month, making the five-time Ballon d’Or winner unavailable for the holidays.

Ralf Rangnick’s side will play Norwich at Carrow Road on Saturday before traveling to Brentford on Tuesday.

Then, on December 18, they’ll host Brighton, a week before facing Newcastle at St James’ Park.

On December 30, United will host Burnley at Old Trafford, four days before hosting Wolves.

Despite the Red Devils’ slow start and his advanced age of 36, Ronaldo has been on fire this season.

In 18 matches across all competitions, the Portugal captain has scored 12 goals and provided two assists.

