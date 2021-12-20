Cristiano Ronaldo of Manchester United donates a shirt with a classy message to raise funds for the victims of the La Palma volcano.

CRISTIANO RONALDO has donated a match-worn Portugal shirt to help raise funds for victims of a volcanic eruption on La Palma, a Spanish island.

The Manchester United player will auction off a shirt to help the thousands of people forced to flee their homes.

According to Javi Rodriguez, fans will be able to bid on Ronaldo’s Portugal jersey starting December 24.

The signature of the superstar is on the match-worn threads, as well as a classy message to the people of La Palma.

“Not even the force of a volcano will be able to defeat La Palma,” Ronaldo wrote on the shirt.

“I pledge my full support to the lovely island.”

The proceeds from the auction will go directly to families who have been affected by the eruption.

On the tiny Canary Island, the volcano is said to have destroyed nearly 3,000 buildings.

It’s unclear which match the shirt was worn in by Portugal’s captain.

Ronaldo’s most recent appearance for his country was a dramatic home defeat to Serbia last month, which meant he and his teammates did not qualify for the World Cup automatically.

After Aleksandr Mitrovic’s last-gasp goal denied Portugal a place in the finals, the 36-year-old was on the verge of tears.

Instead, they’ll have to make it through the dreaded play-offs to secure a spot in Qatar.

Turkey will be their semi-final opponent, with a possible straight shootout against Italy for a World Cup berth on the line.

In the other semi-final, the defending European Champions face North Macedonia.

