Cristiano Ronaldo of Manchester United has written a cryptic message in which he says the road ahead is “bumpy and full of obstacles,” just days after a sub strop.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Manchester United has written a cryptic message in which he says the ‘road is bumpy and full of obstacles’ days after a sub strop.

CRISTIANO RONALDO’S latest social media post has Manchester United fans scratching their heads.

After being substituted against Brentford, the Red Devils’ talisman famously threw a tantrum in midweek.

Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) shared a tweet.

Ralf Rangnick, the 36-year-old’s boss, later told him to tone down his attitude.

He played the entire 90 minutes in Saturday’s last-gasp 1-0 win over West Ham, but fans were left scratching their heads after the game.

“One more important win before the Premier League stoppage, one more step towards our goals,” he wrote on Instagram following Marcus Rashford’s late winner.

“The road is bumpy and full of stumbling blocks, but we’re sticking together and working hard to please our fans! Let’s go, Devils!”

Last summer, club legend Ronaldo returned to Old Trafford after a 12-year absence.

His comeback began with a bang, as he scored TWO goals on his second appearance against Newcastle.

JOIN SUN VEGAS AND GET A FREE £10 BONUS WITH THOUSANDS OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (Terms and Conditions apply).

However, the situation has since deteriorated, with the Premier League giants suffering a string of humiliating defeats.

If Rangnick’s side fails to qualify for the Champions League next season, CR7 may leave Manchester, according to SunSport.

And earlier this month, the Portugal captain suggested that his teammates needed to demonstrate that they had the mentality to compete for titles.

United has climbed to fourth place in the table, but Arsenal and Tottenham still have a number of games in hand.

For the most up-to-date news and transfer rumors from Old Trafford, visit our Manchester United live blog.