Cristiano Ronaldo of Manchester United refuses to rule out a move to his ‘brother country,’ Brazil, after his mother sparks Flamengo talk.

CRISTIANO RONALDO hasn’t ruled out a move to Flamengo in Brazil.

When Flamengo vice president Marcelo Braz met with Ronaldo’s mother, Dolores Aveiro, earlier this month, rumors began to fly.

While on his way to Madeira to recruit a coach for Flamengo, Ronaldo posted a photo of himself with Dolores on Instagram, and joked about signing the 36-year-old star.

“Persuasion begins with the family,” Braz wrote.

@doloresaveiroofficial, you are hilarious.

Of course, this is all a joke with CR7, the mother of number one.”

The photo sparked a frenzy among Flamengo fans, and it comes amid reports that Ronaldo may leave Manchester United this summer.

United are currently in seventh place in the Premier League, and he has stated that he will not accept a finish outside of the top three.

In an interview with ESPN Brazil, Ronaldo admitted that he considers Brazil to be a ‘brother country,’ as his sister also lives in South America.

“In football, anything is possible,” he said.

GET £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS

“I can say without a doubt that Brazil is a brother country.”

“Because of the bond I share with my coworkers, and because of the culture of the Brazilians who live in Portugal.”

“My sister is married to a Brazilian and lives in Brazil.

My nutrition courses are taught by Brazilians.

It’s a country I admire, and I’m well-versed in Brazilian culture.

“No one can play.”

Nobody predicted that I would return to Manchester United at the age of 36, but here I am.

“I’m not sure if I’ll be playing in Brazil.

It isn’t even on my mind.

But, I don’t know, anything is possible in football.”

Dolores is Ronaldo’s biggest supporter and has stated that her son will continue to play until he is 40 years old.

That gives you plenty of time to join Flamengo for a brief stint.

After an emotional return to Manchester United last year, Ronaldo signed a two-year contract.

Despite claiming that a move to Brazil is “far from his mind,” he did not rule out a move to the other side of the Atlantic.

Check out our Manchester United live blog for the most up-to-date information and transfer rumors from Old Trafford.