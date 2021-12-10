Cristiano Ronaldo of Manchester United sends Pele, 81, a message of support after the Brazilian legend revealed he is undergoing chemotherapy.

CRISTIANO RONALDO has sent Pele a well-wish after the Brazilian soccer legend joked that his recent hospitalization was due to him “getting ready for the holiday season.”

The three-time World Cup winner was back at the Alberto Enstein Hospital in Sao Paulo earlier this week for additional treatment after a colon tumor was removed.

In September, the 81-year-old revealed that after his surgery, he would need to continue receiving chemotherapy sessions.

“I’m looking forward to playing again,” he joked in his first Instagram post after the operation.

Pele reverted to his trademark humour with his first personal health update this week, insisting: “Don’t worry, I’m just getting ready for the holiday season,” and received hundreds of messages of support from fans around the world, including Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo.

“Friends, you know that since September 30th, when I left the hospital, you know that I have been having small chemotherapy sessions as part of my treatment,” he wrote alongside a selfie of him in his hospital bed, a grin on his face and his left fist clenched.

“I’m doing the final session of 2021 at Albert Einstein today.”

“After all, don’t you think every small victory deserves to be celebrated?”

“I’m going to use this opportunity to take a new battery of exams, so I’ll be here for a few days.”

Don’t worry, I’m just preparing for the holidays!”

Pele congratulated Cristiano in March for surpassing his career goal tally, and Cristiano responded by writing on Brazilian’s Instagram: ‘Forca amigo,’ which roughly translates to ‘Stay strong, my friend.’

Pele, whose full name is Edson Arantes do Nascimento, sang the anthem of his old club Santos as he left hospital intensive care after his September operation.

During a physiotherapy session, he demonstrated his fighting fitness by doing a one-two with his clenched fists while exercising on an exercise bike from bed.

When he went in for routine exams at the end of August, his colon tumor was discovered.

On September 4, he had surgery.

In a recent Netflix documentary about his career, Pele was seen using a walking frame, which raised concerns about his health.

Since a failed hip replacement surgery in 2012, the former footballer, who is the only man to win three World Cups, has had mobility issues.

He’s had kidney and prostate surgery in the last few years.

