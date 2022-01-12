Cristiano Ronaldo, of Manchester United, whisks Georgina away to Madrid on a £20 million private jet to dine at a three-Michelin-star restaurant.

CRISTIANO RONALDO and Georgina Rodriguez flew to Madrid for a romantic meal and a night at a five-star hotel as speculation about his future at Manchester United intensifies.

After CR7 was ruled out of the FA Cup match against Aston Villa due to a hip injury, the couple reportedly flew to Madrid, where he owns a £4.8 million villa.

The couple, who are expecting twin boys and girls in the near future, are thought to have flown out of the UK on Ronaldo’s £20 million private jet.

They are also said to have dined at Amos Restaurant on Monday night, where executive chef Jesus Sanchez holds three Michelin stars.

The upscale restaurant is one of two at the Rosewood Villa Magna Hotel, which is located on Madrid’s famous Paseo de la Castellana, which runs from south to north.

Ronaldo used to frequent the hotel during his time at Real Madrid before joining Juventus and then United on a two-year deal at the start of this season.

According to witnesses, the father of four and his partner, who stars in an upcoming Netflix docu-series, dined alone.

“They only had eyes for each other,” one person said.

They were both dressed in black, and Georgina’s outfit revealed her pregnancy.

“They didn’t go straight to the restaurant; instead, they sat on the hotel terrace and ordered drinks before heading in.”

The celebrity couple, who met and fell in love in Madrid in 2016 while Ronaldo was still with his old team, are said to have dined on a £72-a-head tasting menu featuring fresh vegetables and fish.

The reason for their visit, as well as why they chose to stay in a hotel rather than at their home on the gated estate of La Finca near Madrid, is unknown.

A photo of Ronaldo looking relaxed by a lake that he posted on Tuesday morning is thought to have been taken in the Spanish capital.

Georgina, 27, is counting down the days until the premiere of her Netflix docu-series ‘Soy Georgina,’ which examines how her life has changed since she met Cristiano on January 27.

Her visit to Madrid was timed to coincide with the unveiling of a massive billboard poster of herself in Madrid’s central Colon Square.

“Before I sold handbags in Serrano,” the Netflix show’s promotional billboard said, referring to the famous Serrano Street in Madrid, where the brunette worked as a shop assistant.

Now I’m gathering them.”

Georgina will reveal who she was in the upcoming series…

