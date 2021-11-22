Cristiano Ronaldo pays emotional tribute to Solskjaer with an incredible Man United throwback photo, calling him an “outstanding human being.”

In an emotional tribute to sacked Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Cristiano Ronaldo called him an “outstanding human being.”

Following the Red Devils’ 4-1 defeat at Watford on Sunday morning, the Norwegian was fired.

After a 24-hour wait, superstar forward Cristiano Ronaldo took to social media to send a classy message to his former teammate and boss.

He shared two photos, one from this season and the other from their time in Sir Alex Ferguson’s team.

“He was my striker when I first came to Old Trafford and he’s been my coach since I returned to Manchester United,” Ronaldo wrote.

“But most importantly, Ole is a remarkable human being.”

“I wish him all the best in whatever his future holds.

“Wishing you the best of luck, my friend! You’ve earned it!”

WILLIAM HILL BETTING SPECIAL – GET £50 IN FREE BETS

This season, Ronaldo and his United teammates have been unable to produce the desired results on the pitch, which has resulted in his dismissal.

In the summer, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner returned to Old Trafford after a 12-year absence.

Despite a strong start and late Champions League goals to bail him out, Solskjaer has struggled in the Premier League recently.

And those disappearing acts, along with those of compatriot and talisman Bruno Fernandes, undoubtedly contributed to United’s poor results and performances, leading to Solskjaer’s dismissal.

Tensions were also high when Solskjaer decided to take Ronaldo off and start him on the bench against Everton after substituting him.

However, it is clear that the former Real Madrid player still holds the club legend in high regard.

Between Ronaldo’s arrival in 2003 and Solskjaer’s retirement in 2007, they shared a dressing room.

The 1999 Champions League winner played much less after the Portuguese talent arrived, but he appears to have had a significant impact off the field.

Ronaldo joined a long list of teammates in thanking Solskjaer for his efforts and wishing him well in the future.

“You always gave everything and everyone knows you are a legend at [Man Utd],” David De Gea tweeted.

Marcus Rashford also showed his admiration for the 48-year-old manager by sharing a photo of the two together and describing him as a “club legend.”

Captain Harry Maguire thanked him for assisting him in joining the “best club in the world” after he was sent off at Watford.

“You signed me for the best club in the world and gave me the greatest honor in football,” Maguire said.

I owe you a huge debt of gratitude, and I will always be grateful.

I appreciate everything you’ve done for me, boss.

“Fame.”

……

Latest News from Infosurhoy.

wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]