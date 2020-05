Cristiano Ronaldo poses with his children in Turin as he waits to be allowed back to training

Cristiano Ronaldo has posed with his children back home in Turin as he waits to be allowed back to training with his Juventus team-mates.

The Portugal star made it back to Italy on Monday and is spending 14 days in quarantine before he can return to training with the Serie A side.

Ronaldo posted a photo of himself relaxing with his four kids – Cristiano Ronaldo Jr, Alana Martina, Eva Maria and Mateo – on the sofa onto his Instagram account.

The caption on the post on Thursday evening read: ‘The greatest love….’

Ronaldo’s team-mates made their long-awaited return to the training pitch on Tuesday.

Giorgio Chiellini, Aaron Ramsey and Leonardo Bonucci were among the top players spotted arriving at their complex as the squad emerged from weeks of isolation following the Italian top flight’s suspension on March 10 due to coronavirus.

Juventus have called all of their players back after the Italian government approved clubs returning to training.

Ronaldo moved to his home island of Madeira after the Serie A season was suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak.

In line with government laws Ronaldo has to spend two weeks in quarantine following his flight back to Italy.

Juventus are top of Serie A by one point, ahead of Lazio, as they look to defend their title once the 2019-20 season gets back underway.

Ronaldo and Co also have the Champions League to navigate having only played the first-leg of their last-16 match-up against Lyon before the worldwide shutdown occurred.