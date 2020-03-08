Cristiano Ronaldo pretends to high five missing supporters before Juventus’ game against Inter Milan

Cristiano Ronaldo saw the lighter side of a nationwide ban that saw Juventus’ Serie A clash at home to Inter Milan played behind closed doors.

The coronavirus outbreak led to the Italian government confirming that all sport in the country will be played behind closed doors until April 3.

The veteran striker could be seen pretending to high five the absent fans as he made his way off the team bus ahead of the match at Allianz Stadium in Turin.

Inter president Steven Zhang supported the move to put all football behind closed doors.

He told BBC Sport: ‘From a moral standpoint, as president of a football club and a manager in an organisation who are involved in these events, I just cannot accept this kind of proposal and I cannot let public health be put in this difficult condition,’ he said.

‘It doesn’t matter what kind of game it is, it doesn’t matter if it was 24 hours or 48 hours, we knew the situation was not going to be gone.

‘The right thing to do was to reject the proposal. I had to do what was morally correct, even though it was difficult to say no. But we made the right choice and now people realise it was correct.’