Cristiano Ronaldo pulls over to a fan for a selfie after leaving Manchester United training a day after throwing a tantrum.

After finishing training on Thursday, CRISTIANO RONALDO stopped to take a selfie with a Manchester United fan.

One Old Trafford supporter braved the cold outside United’s Carrington training complex in the hopes of stopping the five-time Ballon d’Or winner.

And Ronaldo brightened his day by pulling over in his Aston Martin DBX 4×4 to take a selfie and autograph.

Ronaldo’s gesture came less than 24 hours after he threw a tantrum during United’s 3-1 win over Brentford on Wednesday.

After being subbed with 20 minutes remaining in the match, the Portugal captain stormed off the pitch.

The enraged Ronaldo then THROWED his coat to the ground in frustration before appearing to question the decision from the substitutes’ bench.

Ralf Rangnick, the interim United captain, had no problem with the club legend’s emotional reaction to being hooked.

“That is normal; a striker wants to score,” the German told BT Sport.

“However, he has recovered from a minor injury, and it’s important to remember that we have another game coming up.”

“Also, after what happened at Villa Park, we needed to defend the lead this time, so we went back to a back five, and while we didn’t keep the clean sheet, we needed to make sure nothing else went wrong.”

“The only response I got was ‘why me? Why did you take me off?'” he continued.

“I had to make a decision in the team’s and club’s best interests.”

“We did the same thing at Villa when we were 2-0 up, and we didn’t want to repeat the mistake.”

“I understand Cristiano’s ambition, but I’m sure he’ll make the same decision after 75 minutes when he’s a manager in the future.”

“I wasn’t expecting him to hug me after being replaced.”

“I understand how goal scorers think, and I had to make this decision.”

“I don’t have a problem with Cristiano.

He had been out for one and a half weeks due to injury.

“We had players like Rashford and Anthony Martial on the bench, so why not use them? I’d do it again.”

“I’ve now been here for six weeks and have never had a problem with Cristiano.”

“We discussed his injury before the Villa cup game and decided not to use him,” he said.

“He became available again today, so we decided to start him.”

“What matters the most is that we win games, and that comes first.”

Following the final whistle, Ronaldo took to social media to reflect on a much-needed three points…

