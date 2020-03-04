Cristiano Ronaldo returns to Juventus training day after dash to Portugal to visit mother in hospital

Juventus have confirmed that star striker Cristiano Ronaldo returned to training on Wednesday, a day after jetting back to his Portuguese homeland to visit his mother in hospital after she suffered a stroke.

“It should be noted that Cristiano Ronaldo took part regularly in today’s training,” Juventus wrote on their website.

Ronaldo is back in Turin after rushing home to Portugal to visit his mother Maria Dolores dos Santos Aveiro, 65, who was taken to hospital on the island of Madeira on Tuesday to undergo urgent surgery having fallen ill earlier that morning.

That 35-year-old football star jetted home to be with her and later confirmed Dolores was “stable and recovering in hospital.” He also thanked fans as messages of support poured in.

Thank you for all your messages of support for my mum. She is currently stable and recovering in hospital. Me and my family would like to thank the medical team looking after her, and kindly ask that we are all given some privacy at this time. — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) March 3, 2020

Dolores, a mother of four, has previously fought breast cancer and had a lump removed in 2007.

Ronaldo later donated more than $100,000 for a cancer center at the hospital which saved her life.

However, she revealed last year that she had since undergone more surgery on one of her breasts as well as radiotherapy.

The footballer is one of four siblings, along with elder sisters Elma and Lilianna Catia, and a brother named Hugo.

They lost their father, Jose Dinis Aveiro, in 2005 at the age of 52 after he died of liver failure following a battle with alcoholism.

Ronaldo is extremely close to his mother, often sharing pictures of the pair on his social media accounts.

Juventus had been due to face AC Milan in the Coppa Italia semi-final second leg on Wednesday night, although the game was postponed amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak in the country.

They are due to travel to Bologna in Serie A on Sunday, in a game which could be played behind closed doors due to coronavirus fears.