Cristiano Ronaldo returns to Manchester United training ahead of the Aston Villa match after missing the FA Cup final due to injury.

MANCHESTER UNITED have received a major injury boost with Cristiano Ronaldo training ahead of their match against Aston Villa on Saturday.

With a hip injury, the 36-year-old Portugal legend missed Monday’s FA Cup victory over Villa.

Ronnie, on the other hand, appears to be on track to lead the line in this weekend’s Premier League clash.

On a cold day at Carrington, Ronaldo appeared to be in good spirits.

Despite the freezing temperatures, Ronnie bravely chose to train without gloves or a hat.

Bruno Fernandes, Anthony Martial, and even boss Ralf Rangnick, on the other hand, were warmly clothed.

Harry Maguire, Jadon Sancho, and Fred were all smiles as they participated in various training drills.

However, after a lukewarm performance in the Cup this week, fans will be hoping United can rediscover some red-hot form.

SPECIAL OFFER: GET £40 IN FREE AFCON BETS

After yesterday’s extraordinary interview with Ronaldo, Red Devils supporters will be paying close attention to the players’ body language in Saturday’s game at Villa.

United’s youngsters were chastised by the hotshot for refusing to accept his assistance.

“If you don’t want my advice, figure it out on your own,” Ronnie snarled.

“I remember, when I was 18, 19, 20, some older players spoke with me,” he continued. “But other people, if you criticize them, they don’t accept that.”

“I say this in general, not in relation to our players.”

I’m sure you’re aware that I’m a mother of three.

“We are here to assist, and if they require my assistance, support, or advice, I will be the first to respond.

“However, if you don’t want my assistance, then do your job, look for yourself, and do your best to assist the team.”

“Manchester United belongs in important things, so we have to change,” Ronaldo said of his ambitions for United.

For the most up-to-date news and transfer rumors from Manchester United, visit our live blog.

“I don’t want to be here in a club fighting for sixth, seventh, or fifth place.”

“I’m here to compete and win.”

I believe we compete, but we are still not at our peak.

“However, we still have a long way to go, and I believe that if we change our minds, we can accomplish great things.”