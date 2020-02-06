Cristiano Ronaldo reveals he thought he would grow up to become a fisherman as a boy

Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed that he envisaged becoming a fisherman on the shores of Madeira as a boy — not one of the greatest players to have ever graced the game of football.

The Portuguese superstar turned 35 on Wednesday and took a moment to look back on his incredible career, which has seen him win nearly all there is to win in the sport.

But today’s reality wasn’t even a pipe dream when he was a child, admits Ronaldo, who believed he would instead spend his day-to-day life on the coast of the small island where he grew up.

When asked where he thought he would be the age of 35 as a kid, Ronaldo told Canal 11: ‘I thought I was going to be a fisherman in Madeira.

‘This never came into my mind. I wanted to be a professional football but I didn’t think I was going to win everything I’ve won.’

Now in the twilight of his career, Ronaldo is still as hungry as ever to further his legacy and he has set his sights on winning a sixth Champions League title.

‘To play at Juventus gives me the chance to win it again,’ he continued. ‘We know it’s difficult, it depends on many factors, but it’s possible because we have a good team.

‘We must take one step at a time going forward.’

Ronaldo is a five-time Ballon d’Or winner and has won league and domestic honours wherever he has played.

The prolific forward also led Portugal to international glory at Euro 2016 before they were crowned as the inaugural winners of the UEFA Nations League last summer.

Along with his long haul of team and personal accolades, Ronaldo has become a global icon in the process and was the first person to rack up 200 million followers on Instagram last week.