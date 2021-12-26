Cristiano Ronaldo reveals that the famous ‘Sii’ celebration started against Chelsea in a pre-season friendly in the United States.

CRISTIANO RONALDO has revealed that his famous “Sii” celebration was inspired by a match against Chelsea in the Premier League.

When the Portuguese superstar, now 36, scores a goal, he is known for his trademark jump in the air and swivel move, which is accompanied by him shouting “Sii.”

He now performs the unique celebration on a regular basis, but the pose was first seen by fans in America.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner revealed the now-classic move while playing for Real Madrid in a friendly against Chelsea while speaking to the YouTube channel Soccer.com.

“Well, I was in the United States and we played Chelsea, and I’m not sure where it came from,” Ronaldo recalled.

“Sii!” I exclaimed after scoring.

“But, to be honest, it was only natural.”

“After that, I started doing it, and I noticed that when people see me, they say’sii,’ and I thought to myself, ‘wow, people remember Cristiano because of the sii,’ so I kept doing it.”

On that fateful day in 2013, Ronaldo scored twice for Los Blancos in a 3-1 victory over Chelsea to win the International Champions Cup.

After goals from Marcelo and Ramires, the Manchester United star, who told former teammate Nani he would finish his career in the MLS, smashed home an arrowing 25-yard free-kick for the first of his two goals.

Ronaldo’s first version of his ‘Sii’ celebration, sans the swivel, came after his second goal, a bullet close-range header.

When he won the Ballon d’Or in 2015, the winger made headlines for yelling the chant, which translates to “yes” in Spanish.

In the same interview, Ronaldo stated that the only player he would want to play alongside in his career is Portugal legend Eusebio.

“In my mind, I have many players I want to play with,” he continued, “but I’ll mention one from my country, Eusebio, who died a few years ago.”

“He’s a Portuguese son, and I’d like to play with him.”

“He was an incredible person, and I wish I could have played on the national team with him.”