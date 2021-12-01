Cristiano Ronaldo, Roy Keane, and Thierry Henry are among the best-ever combined XIs of Manchester United and Arsenal.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Roy Keane, and Thierry Henry are among the best-ever combined XIs for Manchester United and Arsenal.

MANCHESTER UNITED host former bitter rivals Arsenal at Old Trafford on Thursday night, looking for their first victory under Ralf Rangnick.

On Tuesday, Rangnick was named as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s successor, with the club hiring the German as an interim manager for six months.

The former Leipzig manager is expected to shape up the Red Devils and lead them to Champions League football.

But he’ll have a tough time beating an Arsenal side that has won four of their last five league games.

It’s been a long time since a match between United and Arsenal had a significant impact on the Premier League title race.

SunSport, on the other hand, thought it would be appropriate to take a trip down memory lane and create a starting XI featuring some of the clubs’ best players ahead of their most recent match.

David Seaman, a former Arsenal and England goalkeeper, beats out United legend Edwin van der Sar and current Red Devils goalkeeper David de Gea in the goalkeeping competition.

Former three Lions stars Gary Neville and Ashley Cole play right and left back, respectively, in an all-English back four.

Former international teammates Sol Campbell and Rio Ferdinand will join them in defense.

Patrick Viera and Roy Keane, bitter rivals, are flanked in midfield by Cristiano Ronaldo and Roberto Pires.

And our combined starting XI features Premier League legends Thierry Henry and Wayne Rooney, who have combined for a total of 383 league goals.

Rangnick has only had a few days to get his teeth into United’s underachievers.

And Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta admits he has no idea what to expect from the renowned coach.

“He has been one of the top coaches, and in every involvement he has had in the game, not just coaching, he has made some radical changes in areas,” the Spaniard said of Rangnick.

“As a result, he’s a fascinating figure in the football world, as well as a fascinating appointment.”

“We attempted to gather information in order to learn more about what to expect, but we have no idea.”

“We didn’t know if he’d be on the bench or taking training sessions, so it was a little trickier than usual in terms of preparation because you never know how influential the new coach will be.”

“You know what to expect when you play in front of that crowd at that stadium…”

