Cristiano Ronaldo says pizza is his guilty pleasure as he shares tips on how to stay in shape as a ripped Manchester United player over 30.

A pizza shared with his son is CRISTIANO RONALDO’S guilty pleasure.

The footballer is known for his flawless physical condition, which has helped him establish himself as one of the world’s most physically dominant players.

In September, he was seen out enjoying a low-cost meal with his proud mother Dolores Aveiro, who had traveled to England to watch him make his second Manchester United debut.

Ronaldo, on the other hand, has admitted in the past that he, too, is a sucker for a cheat meal, opting for a pizza to avoid a ‘boring’ life.

“The key is to take care of your body, train, recover, and eat properly,” he told YouTube channel ChrisMD.

“I do eat pizza with my son on occasion because otherwise it would be boring.”

CR7 claimed in 2018 that he has a ‘biological age of 23’ and plans to play until he is 40 years old.

Apart from the occasional treat with his son, Cristiano Jr., Ronaldo follows a strict diet and uses Pilates-based routines to strengthen his core.

Post-match exercise has also become an important part of his routine, with the Portugal captain going straight to the pool after a game.

Ronaldo, on the other hand, came to England with a purpose after being labeled “too skinny” earlier in his career. He signed for Manchester United for the first time in 2003.

“Yes, I was skinny,” he admitted.

I didn’t have any strength.

“So, when I was 11 years old, I made a decision; I knew I had a lot of talent, but I decided to work harder than everyone else.”

“I began sneaking out of the dorm at night to work out.”

I grew in size and speed.

“When I walked onto the field, the people who used to whisper, ‘Yeah, but he’s so skinny,’ now stared at me as if it were the end of the world.”

At the end of the summer transfer window, 12 years after leaving United for Real Madrid, Ronaldo returned to Old Trafford.

He can also afford luxuries like a Cryotherapy chamber for muscle regeneration to help him stay at the top of his game as one of the highest-paid footballers on the planet.

The £50,000 walk-in piece of equipment works wonders on the body, and Ronaldo had one installed in 2013 after hearing how well it helped ex-Bayern Munich winger Franck Ribery.

Liquid nitrogen freezes Ronaldo to between minus 160 and minus 200 degrees Celsius after he stands in the chamber for three minutes.

Cryotherapy relieves muscle pain while also reducing swelling, inflammation, and…

