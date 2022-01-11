Cristiano Ronaldo shares a positive Instagram post after missing Manchester United’s match against Villa.

CRISTIANO RONALDO is in good spirits despite missing Manchester United’s FA Cup win over Aston Villa due to injury.

With a hip problem, the Portuguese superstar was forced to miss Monday’s 1-0 Old Trafford win, but he posted a positive message on Instagram on Tuesday morning.

Ronnie, 36, posted a photo of himself on a grassy bank near a river or lake.

Shorts, trainers, a jumper, and a cap completed his casual ensemble.

“Good morning,” the icon said, smiling.

Over 4.7 million people liked it, and 54,000 people commented on it.

Before the game, United manager Rangnick confirmed that Ronaldo would not play against Villa.

“I spoke with Cristiano yesterday before training, and he told me that he’d been having some minor problems for the last couple of days,” he said.

JOIN SUN VEGAS AND GET A FREE £10 BONUS WITH THOUSANDS OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (Terms and Conditions apply).

“We ultimately decided not to take any chances in a cup game that could easily last 120 minutes.”

“I’m sure he’ll be in the stadium,” he added.

“However, he had some issues with his hip, specifically with his hip muscle, and we just decided that it would be best if he didn’t play this game.”

“I don’t believe it’s a serious situation.”

For the most up-to-date news and transfer rumors from Manchester United, visit our live blog.

In United’s 1-0 home loss to Wolves, Ronaldo played the entire 90 minutes.

And not even the legend of Portugal was able to turn things around as his team limped to a shock defeat.

Phil Jones, who had started his first United game in TWO YEARS, was one of the few players who praised the defeat.

GET £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS