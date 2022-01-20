Cristiano Ronaldo storms off the pitch and throws his coat on the ground after being substituted by Ralf Rangnick against Brentford.

After being subbed by Ralf Rangnick, Cristiano Ronaldo storms off the pitch and throws his coat on the floor.

After Ralf Rangnick hauled Cristiano Ronaldo off at Brentford, he stormed off and threw his coat to the ground.

After being replaced with 20 minutes to play on Wednesday night, the sulking superstar trudged away with his hands on his hips.

Despite it being his first game back from injury, Ronaldo was enraged when he was subjected to a double change by interim manager Rangnick.

As he walked away, the German boss attempted to hug the Portugal legend, but Ron had his arms wide open by his side and was looking straight ahead.

Instead of sitting on the bench, Ronaldo sat on the steps near the dugout.

Rangnick later went over to speak with the icon.

After a flat first 45 minutes, the former Real Madrid and Juventus striker listened intently and appeared to calm down as he watched United cruise to victory.

And Rangnick insisted that his reaction to Ronaldo’s post-game behavior was unproblematic.

“It’s natural for a striker to want to score,” he told BT Sport.

“However, he has recovered from a minor injury, and it’s important to keep in mind that we still have another game to play.”

“Also, after what happened at Villa Park, we needed to defend the lead this time, so we went back to a back five, and while we didn’t keep the clean sheet, we needed to ensure nothing else happened.”

United had dominated after a dreadful first half.

After the game, Ron added to the calm by writing, “3 important points! well done lads!”

Soon after the break, Anthony Elanga and Mason Greenwood scored excellent goals to put United in control.

Rangnick then substituted Maguire and England attacker Rashford for frontmen Ronaldo and Greenwood.

United’s third was soon buried by the latter.

Rangnick’s hopes of keeping a clean sheet were dashed when Brentford’s late reply was hit by Ivan Toney.

Despite United’s remarkable turnaround after the break, much of the subsequent social media focus was on Ronaldo.

Some fans believed that at 36, he should be setting a better example for his younger teammates.

Others speculated that Rangnick was telling Ron that no player, including the five-time Ballon d’Or winner, is more important than the club.

