Cristiano Ronaldo storms off the pitch and throws his coat on the ground after being substituted by Ralf Rangnick against Brentford.

After Manchester United subbed Cristiano Ronaldo in the 3-1 win over Brentford, he stormed off and threw his coat to the ground.

After Red Devils captain Harry Maguire replaced him at 2-0 up on 71 minutes, the sulking superstar put his hands on his hips and walked away.

United had dominated after a dreadful first half.

However, Ron was enraged when he was subjected to a double change by interim boss Ralf Rangnick.

As he walked away, the German attempted to hug the Portugal legend, but Ronaldo had his arms wide open by his side.

Frontman Ron and scorer Mason Greenwood were both ejected by Rangnick.

Maguire, a centre-back, and Rashford, an England attacker, were introduced.

Following goals from Anthony Elanga and Greenwood earlier in the second half, it was the latter who scored the third.

Rangnick’s hopes of a clean sheet were dashed when Ivan Toney hit Brentford’s late reply.