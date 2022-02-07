Cristiano Ronaldo to PSG, Mauricio Pochettino to United, Rudiger FREE transfer – latest Man Utd news

Cristiano Ronaldo to PSG, Mauricio Pochettino to United, Rudiger FREE transfer – latest Manchester United news

MANCHESTER UNITED play Burnley in the Premier League on Tuesday after being knocked out of the FA Cup.

According to reports, United is considering a free transfer for Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger.

The Germany international’s contract expires in the summer, and he doesn’t appear to be any closer to re-signing with the west London club.

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo has been linked with a move to PSG, while Mauricio Pochettino, the Parisians’ manager, could be on his way out.

With our live blog below, you can keep up with everything going on at Old Trafford…

The duo has been reintroduced to the fold.

Jesse Lingard and Edinson Cavani returned to Carrington this morning and are expected to play in Tuesday night’s Premier League match against Burnley.

After taking extra time away from the club, the pair were absent from Friday’s FA Cup defeat to Middlesbrough.

The reason for Lingard’s absence remains a mystery, with Ralf Rangnick insisting it was at the player’s request following the collapse of a deadline day move to Newcastle.

Lingard, on the other hand, claims that the club advised him to take time off.

Meanwhile, Cavani was given permission to stay in Uruguay for an additional two days after playing for Uruguay against Venezuela.

Ronaldo wheely is a powerful driving force.

Cristiano Ronaldo may not be enjoying his football right now, but he still knows how to turn heads at training – even when parking in the car park.

The Portuguese star arrived for training in style this morning, driving the £150,000 Cadillac Escalade that his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez had given him as a birthday present.

She posted a video of herself presenting the vehicle to Ronaldo on Instagram over the weekend, captioning it, “Happy 37th birthday to the love of my life. We love you infinitely.”

Donny was looking for a new challenge.

Paul Parker, a former Manchester United defender, believes Donny van de Beek’s January departure from Old Trafford was a necessity.

On transfer deadline day, the Dutch international signed a loan deal with Everton, and he was introduced to the Goodison Park crowd on Saturday alongside fellow newcomer Dele Alli.

Parker told BonusCodeBets that he thought a loan move would be the best way for Van de Beek to prove his worth to Premier League fans.

Van de Beek had to leave.

He needs a chance to prove himself, and I sincerely hope it happens at Everton.

He is deserving of it, and only he has the power to make it happen…

