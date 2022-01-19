Cristiano Ronaldo to QUIT United exclusively, CR7 enraged by Brentford win, Pogba ‘in PSG talks’

CRISTIANO RONALDO is set to leave Manchester United in the summer if the club fails to qualify for the Champions League, according to SunSport.

Ronaldo returned from injury to start in United’s win over Brentford, though he was visibly enraged after being substituted and was later seen talking with manager Ralf Rangnick.

Paul Pogba, a midfielder, has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford.

Donny van de Beek reportedly turned down a loan move to Newcastle because he didn’t want to be involved in a relegation battle.

With our live blog below, you can keep up with everything going on at Old Trafford…

‘He’s the worst,’ says the speaker.

Ralf Rangnick was dubbed the ‘worst interim manager in Premier League history’ before Manchester United found form and scored goals at Brentford in the second half.

After a dreadful first period, Anthony Elanga, Mason Greenwood, and sub Marcus Rashford put the Red Devils up 3-0.

However, some sneering commentators had already pounced on Rangnick’s brief tenure.

“Rangnick hasn’t made United any better,” one said.

“Lol he didn’t have a new manager bounce,” another person claimed.

Rangnick is the worst interim manager I’ve ever seen in a Premier League game.”

“Rangnick may be the worst interim manager in the history of the PL,” a third said.

“It’s Shambolic.”

After the break, United showed far more passion and cohesion, prompting the removal of a few social media posts.

“If you put Rangnick in charge of Brighton and Potter in charge of United, Brighton will go down,” one claimed.

United is vying for the championship.

That is something I truly believe.”

Lingard starts to lose his cool.

When Jesse Lingard learned he wouldn’t be in Manchester United’s team to face Brentford, he reportedly exploded.

Lingard was left out of Rangnick’s matchday squad amid reports of his departure from United.

According to West Ham’s fans website, the winger was enraged after seeing Rangnick’s team-sheet.

The goal has to be to finish in the top four.

Man United need to finish in the top four this season, according to Rio Ferdinand.

And, as Ferdinand told BT Sports, a win against Brentford tonight would be a great place to start.

“This is about the group coming together and producing results,” he explained.

Their goal now must be to finish in the top four, rather than focusing on individuals.

“Forget about it; he said this, she said that, he didn’t say that — go out there and play your football.”

Work hard on the training field during the week to get results here, at places…

