Cristiano Ronaldo, Van de Beek, and Sancho prepare for Chelsea ahead of Carrick’s first Premier League match.

MANCHESTER UNITED players were all smiles as they prepared for Sunday’s match against Chelsea.

After United’s 2-0 win over Villarreal in his first game in charge on Tuesday, Michael Carrick has helped to lift spirits.

At Stamford Bridge, the interim manager now has the chance to win his first Premier League game as a manager.

Donny van de Beek was spotted beaming in training after being called up to the side in Spain.

At full-time inside the Estadio de la Cerámica, he looked ecstatic as he congratulated Jadon Sancho on his goal.

With a fine last-minute finish against Villarreal, the England international ended his goal drought.

He also seemed to enjoy his training sessions with Carrick, joking around with Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Maguire.

After humiliating defeats to Liverpool and Manchester City recently, United captain Maguire will be determined to avoid the same fate against Chelsea.

The team will be extra motivated against the Blues because it is likely to be Carrick’s final game in charge.

Ralf Rangnick will serve as interim manager until the end of the season, according to a deal reached with United.

Carrick was previously a member of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s unsuccessful team, so it’s unclear whether he’ll be retained as a coach.

