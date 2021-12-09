Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi: The Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain stars’ head-to-head record ahead of their Champions League showdown

The debate rages on between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo among football fans all over the world: who is better?

For nine years, they added some spice to El Clasicos, and now they may meet in the Champions League once more.

Messi and Ronaldo could face off in the Round of 16 after Manchester United won their group and Paris Saint-Germain finished second.

The greatest modern-era managers have spoken out, as have fans and even former teammates in the never-ending GOAT debate.

So SunSport decided to look beyond the trophies and awards to see how they performed in direct competition.

Of course, the two have competed against each other in dozens of El Clasico matches over the years.

When Real Madrid played Barcelona, they would not only share the same pitch, but they would also compete for LaLiga supremacy year after year.

To the fans of the two clubs, El Clasico has always been more than just a football match, and having the two best players in the world added a new dimension.

During his time at Manchester United and Real Madrid, as well as his time at Juventus and on the international stage, Ronaldo faced Messi 36 times in total.

Due to coronavirus, the Portuguese legend was forced to miss the first group stage match between Juve and Barcelona, but he made sure to avenge himself in the rematch, scoring a brace from the penalty spot.

In all of their meetings, Messi came out on top by one goal, scoring 22 times.

Despite having one goal fewer than Ronaldo, he holds the record for scoring in the most consecutive El Clasicos – six in a row in 2012.

In 2017, Messi scored his 500th goal for the Catalan giants against Real in a thrilling match that also propelled Barca to the top of LaLiga.

To prove why he is regarded as the greatest footballer of all time, the Argentina ace famously celebrated by ripping off his No. 10 shirt and holding it aloft to the away fans.

Of course, Ronaldo had to weigh in later.

When he returned to the Nou Camp in August 2017 to score in the first leg of the Supercopa de Espana final, he imitated his great rival’s celebration by flashing his No7 shirt to the crowd.

Ronaldo’s night took a turn for the worse in the same match, when…

