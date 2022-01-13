Cristiano Ronaldo wants to continue playing until he is 42 years old, admitting that the “real battle” is mental.

Cristiano Ronaldo has stated that he wants to play until he is 42 years old, admitting that the “real battle” is mental.

Cristiano Ronaldo of MANCHESTER UNITED has stated that he intends to play until the age of 42.

Ronaldo has been chastised for United’s poor season, but despite his advanced age of 36, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner is still going strong.

So far this season, the star forward has 14 goals and three assists in 22 appearances in all competitions, and he shows no signs of slowing down.

The Portugal captain is confident that his body can last until he is in his forties, but insists that the “real battle” is in his mind.

“I’m happy to be a player who has shown that, in my case, longevity has been a crucial factor in me continuing to play at a high level and putting in good performances,” Ronaldo told ESPN Brasil.

“I feel 30 years old genetically.”

I’m very conscious of my physical and mental well-being.

After 33, I believe the body can deliver if needed, but the mental battle is the real battle.

“The hardest thing is going through a lot of things with the end goal of staying at a high level, which is what I’ve been doing for the last few years.”

“I’ve been working and concentrating more on my mind.

I know my body will take care of me because I respect it and pay attention to it.

“For better or worse, life has important moments, but you must have the strength to get back up when you fall.”

I’m content, and I’d like to stay here and see what happens.

“I’m curious as to whether I’ll play until I’m 40, 41, or 42, but the most important thing is that my daily goal is to enjoy the moment.”

Ronaldo is concerned about his fitness as well as his diet, reportedly eating up to six meals per day and favoring fish, particularly swordfish, tuna, and braised cod.

Since his return, his United teammates have avoided pudding due to the Real Madrid legend’s ripped high standards, which have helped him achieve meteoric success in football.

