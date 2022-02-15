Cristiano Ronaldo, who is 37 years old, appears to be on the verge of tears as he struggles to score against Southampton.

Cristiano Ronaldo, who is 37 years old, appears to be in tears as he struggles against Southampton in a goal drought.

CRISTIANO RONALDO appeared to be in tears during Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Southampton.

The 37-year-old Manchester United striker was unable to find the back of the net once more in the defeat.

https:t.coH4EagMeXD3 He appears to be a broken man.

The Red Devils took the lead for the third game in a row, but were unable to hold on as the game ended 1-1.

In addition, footage of Ronaldo appears to show him struggling to keep his emotions in check.

In the video posted by beIN Sports, he cuts a despondent figure, helplessly gazing up at the sky before closing his eyes to compose himself.

Ronaldo has been without a goal for the past 13 years, with his last strike coming on December 30.

At Old Trafford, he had a fantastic chance to break the deadlock with an open goal, but Saints defender Romain Perraud rushed back to clear the ball off the line.

Fans expressed their support for the five-time Ballon d’Or winner on social media.

GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS!

“He looks like a broken soul,” one person said.

“What have they done to him?” one person inquired.

“This is so heartbreaking bruh, I’ve never seen him like this,” a third person wrote.

“It’s a club disease!”

Ronaldo made a dramatic return to Old Trafford last summer, signing a two-year contract.

With only eight Premier League goals so far this season, things haven’t gone quite as planned.

According to SunSport, he is seriously considering leaving the club.

The legendary forward has admitted to friends that he is finally feeling his age, and his relationship with Ralf Rangnick is said to be “totally fractured.”

Storming down tunnels and publicly moaning on and off the pitch hasn’t helped him.

By throwing his toys out of the pram, he is setting a poor example.

Ronaldo’s sulking, according to SunSport’s Paul Ince, is setting a bad example for his teammates.

“People were saying he would be great for the club, the players, and the youngsters,” the ex-United and England star said.

“We assumed that would be the case, but the example he’s setting by throwing his toys out of the pram is poor.”

“Why would you listen to someone who is willing to act in such a manner?”

“It’s not a good example to set, as we’ve seen on numerous occasions – running down the tunnel, not clapping fans, sulking –

“He’s a selfish player; Ronaldo is all about him.”

He will be dissatisfied if he does not score.

“It should be about Manchester United and the team, but it’s all about Cristiano Ronaldo now, and we…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.

He looks like a broken soul 😟 https://t.co/H4EagMeXD3 — Shane Lynch (@ShaneLynch225) February 13, 2022