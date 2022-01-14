Cristiano Ronaldo, who plays for Manchester United, names Ronaldinho and Ronaldo as his idols, but jokes that ‘I’ve won more titles than both.’

CRISTIANO RONALDO has revealed that his namesakes Ronaldo and Ronaldinho were his childhood idols, but he has a dig at them.

As a teenager, the Manchester United legend aspired to be like the Brazilian samba stars who dazzled on the world stage.

Follow in the footsteps of Ronaldo, who became a global superstar thanks to his goal-scoring exploits for both United and Real Madrid.

“I don’t like comparisons,” the five-time Ballon d’Or winner told ESPN Brasil, claiming that his personal achievements place him in a higher echelon than Ronaldo and Ronaldinho.

“I’d rather say that the two [Ronaldo Nazario and Ronaldinho Gacho] left a legacy, a history.”

“I can say with certainty that I have won more individual titles than they have, but they have both won World Cups.”

“I have a great deal of sympathy for them.”

I grew up seeing both of them play.

It is not the most important thing to say who is the best or who is second.

“I prefer to refer to them as idols who have left a beautiful legacy in football.”

Last summer, Ronaldo, 36, returned to Manchester United from Juventus for a £12.8 million fee.

United has struggled to maintain consistency this season, and they are currently ranked SEVENTH in the Premier League table.

Ronaldo, who has 14 goals in all competitions this season, has urged his teammates to step up their game in the second half of the season.

“I say we have a long way to go because the most important thing to me is mentality,” he said.

To look in the mirror and say, “I can do better.”

“For you to be professional, to assist the team, to have the proper mentality, to be self-taught, and to be positive.”

“You, not the coaches, the fans, or the press, are in charge of all of these details.”

“If you are proud of yourself and have dignity, you must go above and beyond.”

“It will be difficult if I give you advice, even if you are younger than me, if you do not implement it in your daily life,” he added.

“I’ll be the first person to offer assistance.

If you don’t want my assistance, then do your job, look for yourself, and do your best to assist the team.

“I can talk to that person all day, but if it’s not coming from within you, it’s impossible.”

“When I was 18, 19, and 20, some older players spoke with me, but I told them, ‘Cristiano, you need to improve.'”

Manchester United returns to action against Aston Villa tomorrow evening, though Ronaldo is expected to be a doubt, according to SunSport…

