Cristiano Ronaldo will have to spend 14 days in quarantine in Turin

After almost two months in Madeira, Cristiano Ronaldo left the Portuguese island where he was born aboard his private plane on Monday afternoon, May 4. It was already dark when, three hours by flight, he landed at the Turin airport.

All a spectacular display so that the great star could leave his land passing from a side door directly to the track, within an enclosure that, precisely, is baptized with its name as a symbol of the tribute that the autonomous region offers permanent.

And also a police escort upon arrival in Italy, who arrived after a journey accompanied by Georgina Rodríguez, her four children and the two people who take care of her.

Now CR7 must keep a 14-day quarantine at his home in the north of the city of the Holy Shroud. It is the term stipulated by Juventus as a health protocol prior to the restart of training on May 18. A return to the activity that, of course, will be reflected following the rules of the competent authorities, still without knowing the date on which Series A will resume.

Cristiano has been the protagonist of a controversial confinement in Madeira, where he moved when his mother was still in the Nélio Mendonça Hospital after suffering a stroke.

Since he had acquired a seven-story building in the island’s capital Funchal, he settled there while his family settled on the remaining floors of the block.

However, its outbreaks in the midst of a pandemic have not served Portuguese citizens well. This happened when her sisters released photos and videos of the party that they celebrated on the birthday of Alicia Beatriz, the niece of the ex-Madrid forward, who has reached the age of 21. Up to 17 people got together while laughing and singing, something that did not like anything in the current context. ‘Is that your isolation?’ Asked some of his compatriots on social media.

In addition, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner made a move in a pandemic to settle in a rented mansion northeast of Madeira, in Caniçal.

The move unleashed surprise among the Portuguese since the emblematic player had been occupying the last two floors of the block acquired for him and his family, that is, a spacious attic.

But it turns out that the couple wanted to get more space and enjoy a garden, so Ronaldo did not hesitate to rent a ‘high standing’ house in a setting at the foot of the cliff and completely isolated.

The lavish property in the municipality of Machico cost him more than 4,000 euros a week. An amount more than affordable for someone who receives 27 million euros per year, after accepting a 15% reduction in the salary paid by Juve.

Six rooms, outdoor pool, games room … those were the comforts that the scorer and the young Aragonese enjoyed in such an idyllic place, which was already furnished … and with direct access to the Atlantic Ocean. .