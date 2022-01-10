Cristiano Ronaldo will miss Manchester United’s FA Cup match against Aston Villa due to a’muscle problem,’ according to manager Ralf Rangnick.

Cristiano Ronaldo will miss Manchester United’s FA Cup tie against Aston Villa due to a “muscle problem,” according to manager Ralf Rangnick.

Against Steven Gerrard’s Villa, the forward was left out completely.

Ralf Rangnick, however, confirmed that Ronaldo has picked up a knock and will not be risked in the cup competition.

“I spoke with Cristiano yesterday before training, and he told me that he had some minor problems the last couple of days,” he said.

“Ultimately, we decided not to take any chances in a cup match that could easily last 120 minutes.”

In United’s recent 1-0 loss at home to Wolves, Ronaldo, 36, played the entire 90 minutes.

And not even the legend of Portugal could save his team from a shock defeat.

Phil Jones, who started his first United game in TWO YEARS, was one of the few people who praised the result.

The 29-year-old defender has been sidelined with an injury, joining Ronaldo on the sidelines.

“Phil Jones is having some minor calf problems,” Rangnick explained.

