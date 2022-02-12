Cristiano Ronaldo’s 11-year-old son Cristiano Jr. was introduced as a Manchester United youth player and was given his father’s famous shirt.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s 11-year-old son, Cristiano Jr., was introduced as a Manchester United youth player and was presented with his father’s famous shirt.

CRISTIANO JR. will wear the iconic No. 7 shirt for Manchester United, just like his father Cristiano Ronaldo.

After months of training in the United academy, the 11-year-old signed his first professional contract.

Gabriel, a fellow adolescent, made the announcement on his Instagram account.

“Delighted to finally have my signing day done, even better to have mine with team-mates @cristiano JR,” he wrote on Twitter.

Gabriel is already a Nike athlete with a sizable Instagram following for his age.

Cristiano Jr, on the other hand, has yet to create a social media account.

Georgina Rodriguez, Ronaldo’s pregnant girlfriend, also shared photos of the family celebrating Cristiano Jr’s achievement.

“Pursuing our dreams together,” Rodriguez, who is close to Ronaldo’s son, said on Instagram.

Mom is a big fan of you.”

GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS

Cristiano Jr. isn’t the only son of Manchester United legends attempting to break into the professional game.

Wayne Rooney, David Beckham, Paul Scholes, Robin van Persie, Nemanja Matic, and Robbie Savage all have children signed to professional football clubs.

Romeo Beckham, 19, is a member of Inter Miami’s MLS team and has even made his debut for the reserves.

Check out our Manchester United live blog for the most up-to-date information and transfer rumors from Old Trafford.