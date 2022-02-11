Cristiano Ronaldo’s 11-year-old son Cristiano Jr. was introduced as a Manchester United youth player and was presented with his father’s famous shirt.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s 11-year-old son Cristiano Jr. was introduced as a Manchester United youth player and was given his father’s famous shirt.

CRISTIANO JUNIOR will wear the iconic No. 7 shirt for Manchester United, just like his father Cristiano Ronaldo.

After months of training with the United academy, the 11-year-old signed his first professional contract.

Gabriel, a fellow youngster, announced the news on his Instagram.

“Delighted to finally have my signing day done, even better to have mine with teammates @cristiano JR,” he wrote on Instagram.

Gabriel is already a Nike athlete with a sizable Instagram following for someone his age.

Cristiano Jr, on the other hand, has yet to create a social media account.

Georgina Rodriguez, Ronaldo’s pregnant girlfriend, also shared photos of the family celebrating Cristiano Jr’s achievement.

“Pursuing our dreams together,” Rodriguez, who knows Cristiano Jr, wrote on Instagram.

Mom is a big fan of you.”

Cristiano Jr. isn’t the only son of Manchester United legends attempting to break into the professional game.

Wayne Rooney, David Beckham, Paul Scholes, Robin van Persie, Nemanja Matic, and Robbie Savage all have children signed to professional football clubs.

Romeo Beckham, 19, is a member of Inter Miami’s MLS team and has even made his reserve team debut.

