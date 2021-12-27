Cristiano Ronaldo’s £20 million Gulfstream G20 jet flies at 560mph and transports Georgina Rodriguez, Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s £20 million Gulfstream G20 jet flies at 560 mph and transports Georgina Rodriguez, his girlfriend.

CRISTIANO RONALDO is a jet-setter who travels back and forth between his homeland of Portugal on a regular basis.

So it’s no surprise that the Manchester United midfielder, 36, spent £20 million in 2015 on a Gulfstream G200 twin-engine jet.

He and his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez have been seen taking advantage of the opulence.

As you’ll see, it’s well worth the investment…

The G200, which was originally known as the ‘Astra Galaxy,’ has a top speed of 560 mph.

With four passengers on board, it has a range of up to 3,910 miles, making it ideal for quick flights from his new base in England to European hubs.

The G200, on the other hand, has a large seating configuration that can accommodate up to ten passengers on a single flight.

The G200 was released in 1999 after its first flight in 1997 and certification from the US and Israeli aviation agencies in 1998.

Only 250 were ever made, making Ronaldo’s purchase even more exclusive.

When the G250 began to gain popularity in 2011, the final production G200 rolled off the line.

It’s vintage, after all!

As you might expect for £20 million, the G200 is packed with features that will make flying in it a luxury.

Ronaldo has a wardrobe where he can store his designer clothes in addition to being spacious.

Wi-Fi, a phone, a fax machine, an electric oven, a microwave, a refrigerator, and an entertainment system are all available.

Those who travel with CR7 may be treated to an elaborate in-flight movie of his greatest goals.

