Cristiano Ronaldo’s ‘biggest mistake of his career,’ according to referee Howard Webb, was to MISS a penalty for Man Utd.

After making the ‘biggest mistake of his career,’ referee Howard Webb was desperate for Cristiano Ronaldo to MISS a penalty for Manchester United.

A match between the Red Devils and Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford in April 2009 ended in a controversial penalty call in the home team’s favor.

With United trailing 2-0, Michael Carrick collided with Heurelho Gomes and the referee pointed to the spot, but replays showed the goalkeeper clearly getting the ball.

And Webb admitted that he wanted to see Ronaldo fumble his lines before he drilled the ball home to start United’s dramatic 5-2 comeback victory.

“The one that stands out is one where I knew I was wrong in the game,” he told The Athletic.

“It was a Premier League match between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford in 2009.”

“I could see Carrick was first there, and then the goalkeeper collided with him.”

It was a simple penalty to award.

“I was expecting the usual cursory appeal from the players, not Gomes’ massive look of absolute awe, amazement, and incredulity.”

“Within seconds, it was clear that I’d made the wrong decision.

There was more to this.

“I was left with no independent evidence that I’d made the wrong decision other than a gut feeling, and I was just hoping Ronaldo would miss the penalty.”

He, on the other hand, did not.”

During his illustrious career in the English game, Webb was also accused of favoring Sir Alex Ferguson’s Manchester United.

And the 50-year-old has previously admitted to being overconfident in the Spurs match after being “on a high” following his call-up to the FA Cup final that year.

Webb would later officiate the 2010 World Cup final, in which a tenacious Dutch team was defeated by Spain, with Nigel de Jong avoiding a red card for an outrageous kick on Andres Iniesta in the process.

But it is the penalty mistake at Old Trafford that has stayed with the referee the most.

“Just ‘Oh s***,’ really,” he explained.

All I wanted was for Ronaldo to miss the penalty kick.

“However, he didn’t.”

“You just have a gut feeling.”

As a ref, you can tell.

The tide is turning.

You can see how the game is progressing.

“At 2-1, anything can happen.”

At 2-2, it’s clear that this game is heading in the right direction.

“It’s not a good feeling as a ref when the camera misses all those players and comes up to you [at full-time].”

“You just know you’re in for a world of hurt…

