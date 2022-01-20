Cristiano Ronaldo’s humiliating Man United rant reveals his hypocrisy, and Ralf Rangnick is too inexperienced for a permanent position.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s disgraceful Man United outburst exposes him as a hypocrite, and Ralf Rangnick is too inexperienced for a permanent position.

CRISTIANO RONALDO committed the act of hypocrisy that almost certainly ensured his departure from Manchester United this summer.

That is, if the Old Trafford board recognizes that Ralf Rangnick is not the right man for the job in the long run.

And he isn’t, according to the evidence.

No manager worth his salt would put up with the superstar’s tantrum after being replaced at Brentford.

No manager worth his salt would abandon his touchline position to explain why he had hooked him.

Sure, after that.

In the privacy of the dressing room, managers and players have shouting matches all the time.

But, while a game is still being played, whispered assurances in broad floodlight with the world zooming in?

Rangnick’s actions revealed his vulnerability.

Ronaldo’s contemptuous march past him, which was followed by top throwing, chuntering, and “why me?” should have been ignored.

That’s what Pep Guardiola, Jurgen Klopp, Antonio Conte, and almost every other top manager would have done.

It’ll be dealt with later.

Focus on the remaining players.

Complete the task.

Instead, the German catered to someone who, by his petulant and disrespectful exit from the field, demonstrated that he views himself as superior to and separate from his teammates.

He complained last week that the younger members of the squad were not following his guidance and advice.

Some advice from someone who expects to be looked up to but looks down on his teammates and sets the worst of examples.

This wasn’t the first time.

After last month’s scrappy 1-1 draw at Newcastle, he snubbed the fans and left his teammates to it by walking straight down the tunnel.

His outbursts in response to a poorly weighted pass or a pass that isn’t made to him at all don’t give the impression that he cares about team spirit.

He’s starting to look like he’s only interested in himself.

He demonstrated that, too, when he hinted that he’ll be leaving in the summer because he doesn’t see enough ambition there.

“I don’t want to be sixth, seventh, or even fifth,” CR7 declared.

“I came to compete and win.”

“I can’t accept that our attitude has relegated us to the Premier League’s top three.”

Cristiano, be honest with yourself.

You were only going to get fourth at best this season, and possibly not even that.

Except, of course, if…

