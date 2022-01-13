Cristiano Ronaldo’s interview is every bit as damning as Roy Keane’s infamous MUTV rant after revealing five Man United flaws.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s interview is every bit as damning as Roy Keane’s infamous MUTV rant after exposing five Man United flaws.

The interview would not be rescheduled this time.

This time, the club’s most important player would be allowed to express himself completely.

Cristiano Ronaldo, 36, was not shy about expressing himself.

Old Trafford’s talisman asserted:

It was reminiscent of Roy Keane’s infamous MUTV interview, in which he took his turn to ‘Play The Pundit’ on the club’s notoriously safe TV channel to assess the team’s 4-1 away defeat by Middlesbrough on October 29, 2005.

His views were so vehement that a panicked club public relations team informed chief executive David Gill and Sir Alex Ferguson.

The key to the safe was thrown away, and the video of the interview was locked inside.

In the end, it led to a showdown between Keane, the team, the manager, and the coaching staff, during which more hard truths were revealed.

The legendary club captain arrived shortly after, and the wounds have never healed.

Despite United’s best efforts, information about the interview was leaked and picked up by the press.

While Ronaldo’s isn’t quite as brutal, it’s just as damning if you read between the lines.

Consider the case of some of United’s younger players.

“The mature, older players can always help the young players,” Ronaldo said.

“However, I can give you an example.

It will be difficult if I give you advice, even if you are younger than me, and you do not implement it in your daily life.

“I can talk to that person all day, but it’s impossible if it’s not coming from within you.”

“The most important factor is the individual.”

We are here to help, and if they require my assistance, support, or advice, I will be the first to respond.

“However, if you don’t want my assistance, go about your business, look for yourself, and do your best to assist the team.”

“When I was 18, 19, 20, some older players spoke with me, but I told myself, ‘Cristiano, you need to improve – they know more than you, they have more experience than you, they have been through a lot of bad times.’

“However, if you criticize other people, they will not accept it.”

“I’m not saying this in reference to our players specifically, but rather in general.

I’m sure you’re aware that I’m a parent.

“When you’re a little tougher, they react in kind, so you have to find the right balance to communicate with them.”

“However, the main point, in my opinion, is that it should come from within you.

“You should be proud of what you’ve accomplished…

