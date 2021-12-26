Cristiano Ronaldo’s mother appears to be continuing her efforts to entice the Manchester United star to Sporting Lisbon with a cheeky Christmas present.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s mother appears to be persisting in her attempt to entice the Manchester United star to Sporting Lisbon with a witty Christmas present.

Sharp-eyed fans of Cristiano Ronaldo’s boyhood club Sporting Lisbon have applauded his mother for appearing to make sure a gift purchased from the club shop took pride of place under his Christmas tree.

Dolores Aveiro, who turned 67 on New Year’s Day, has made no secret of her desire for her son to return to the team he left for his first spell at Manchester United.

“I’ve already told him: ‘Son, before I die, I want to see you return to Sporting,” she confessed on a recent podcast.

Sporting fans congratulated Dolores on Christmas Day, believing she was the one who put the gift under the tree.

Cristiano and his family received a green bag with the initials SCP – short for Sporting CP – on top of the pile of gifts they received as they wished his 381 million Instagram followers ‘Merry Christmas’ in matching red pyjamas in an Instagram photo.

Dolores, a mother of four, was among the relatives who shared the same photo on social media.

“You’ve still got to tell us who the top was for,” one of the astute Sporting fans who spotted the gift wrote on Dolores’ Instagram, assuming it was a football shirt.

“What a lovely present I see under the Christmas tree!” exclaimed another.

Dolores revealed in September on the Sporting Lisbon podcast ADN de Leao that she had asked her footballer son to return to the club where he started his senior career before signing for Manchester United at the age of 18 in 2003.

And if Cristiano didn’t make it, she said it would be her grandson Cristiano Jr, also known as Cristianinho, who Dolores believes is better at 11 than her son was when he was that age.

Last month, she posted a photo of herself celebrating Sporting Lisbon’s 3-1 Champions League victory over Borussia Dortmund to her Instagram Story, writing “Only you needed” in an apparent message to Man United striker Paul Pogba.

Dolores has already stated that she expects Cristiano to fly to Madeira to ring in the New Year with her after celebrating her 67th birthday at his home in Cheshire.

Burnley visit the Premier League club on Thursday, while Wolves visit on January 3.

Cristiano’s mother is planning a party for her birthday on December 31 at a seafront hotel in Madeira, before toasting the arrival of…

