Cristiano Ronaldo’s poor form is highlighted by his dreadful shooting record in 2022, as the Manchester United star struggles with a goal drought.

CRISTIANO RONALDO’S emotional return to Manchester United has not been the fairytale ending he had hoped for.

The Portuguese manager returned to Manchester United in the hopes of winning trophies, which seems increasingly unlikely given his current goal drought, which stretches back to 2010.

And, despite his history of setting records, Ronaldo is on the verge of registering a rather unwelcome one.

Only two players in the Premier League in 2022 have attempted more shots without scoring.

Since the beginning of the year, CR7 has failed to score in all eleven of its league games.

The only two top-flight players with worse records this year are Manchester City’s Joao Cancelo and Leeds’ Raphinha, who both failed to score on all 12 shots they took in 2022.

The 37-year-old has now gone five games without scoring after a 1-1 draw against Burnley on Tuesday.

It’s his worst goal-scoring run in over a decade.

GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS

Ronaldo hasn’t had a worse scoring drought since failing to score in Real Madrid’s final two games of the 2009-10 season and the first three games of the 2010-11 season.

The last time he scored was in United’s 3-1 win over the Clarets on December 30th.

Only six of Ronaldo’s 18 Premier League appearances for United this season have resulted in goals, though he did score twice against Newcastle and Arsenal.

Instead, he’s been saving his best form for the Champions League, scoring six goals in five group stage games to help United finish first.

So the fact that United will play Atletico Madrid later this month in Europe will be welcome news to the Portuguese star.

The FA Cup’s official Twitter account had to resort to a 55-second montage of Ronaldo’s various involvements in the fourth round defeat to Middlesbrough due to his lack of goals.

Fans were perplexed by the bizarre highlights package because it included his dreadful penalty miss.

For the most up-to-date news and transfer rumors from Manchester United, visit our live blog.