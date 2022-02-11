Cristiano Ronaldo’s son is a member of Manchester United’s youth team.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s son is a member of the Manchester United youth team.

On Instagram, his teammate Gabriel confirms the 11-year-old’s membership in Manchester United.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s 11-year-old son joined Manchester United’s youth team on Thursday, according to a social media post by a fellow teammate.

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. chose his father’s famous number nine.

7 shirt to model, and he was joined by Gabriel, another newcomer.

“Delighted to finally have my signing day done, even better to have mine with teammates Cristiano JR,” Gabriel said on Instagram after being transferred to Manchester United’s youth team.

Gabriel is sponsored by Nike, a world-renowned sports equipment company, and has over 31,000 Instagram followers.

“We’re pursuing our dreams together, and mom loves you,” Georgina Rodriguez, Ronaldo’s Spanish girlfriend, said.

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr, Eva, Mateo, and Alana Martina are Ronaldo’s four children.

Cristiano Jr, his first child, was born in the United States on June 17, 2010.

Georgina, Cristiano’s girlfriend, has one child with him: Alana Martina, a four-year-old daughter born in November.

Georgina, a 28-year-old Spanish model, dancer, and internet influencer, has over 34 million Instagram followers.

Ronaldo, Cristiano Jr’s father, is currently a Manchester United player.

Before returning to Manchester United in 2021, he played for Sporting Lisbon, Real Madrid, and Juventus in Italy.