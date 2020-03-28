«Cristiano said that he was going to see his mother and he only hangs photos in the pool»

Cristiano Ronaldo left Italy, where Juventus players had to remain confined after confirming the positive for coronavirus of player Daniele Rugani, to settle in Portugal with his mother, who was recovering after suffering a stroke. The Turin team gave him permission to quarantine with his family, but the results of his stay in his country seem far from what was expected when he left his club behind.

Now former Juve president Giovanni Cobolli Gigli has harshly criticized the movement. “Things at Juventus got complicated when Cristiano Ronaldo left. He said he was going to Portugal because of his mother, but now it seems that he only takes photos in the pool. When this exception was made, the situation fell apart and others wanted to leave. It shouldn’t have been like this. They should all have been quarantined, “he said on Radio Punto Nuovo.

Bianconan fans are disgusted with the number of shirtless photos in which he can be seen as relaxed, in a totally recreational environment. «Criticizing now is easy, but, seen from the outside, I don’t understand why some players wanted to leave Italy. When they return, it will be more difficult to get back in shape, because they will have to remain in quarantine for 14 days, “he concluded. .