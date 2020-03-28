Cruz Azul dominates the 11 Ideal of Liga MX after 10 dates of the Clausura

Editorial Half-time

Mexico City / 03/25/2020 21:40:25

A Closing 2020 painted light blue. The Liga MX presented the 11 ideal of what goes of the contest and highlights the appearance of seven footballers from Blue Crossas well as Robert Dante Siboldi on the bench everyone chosen by fans in a dynamic made on social networks.

In the goal appears Jesus Crown, who lives a great moment and who became a hero in the Classic Young before America by tackling a penalty kick in the last minute of the game, the last before the League stopped due to the coronavirus pandemic.

I meanIn the defense there is a line of four conformed by the Paraguayan Juan Escobar on the right plot, Luis Romo Y Matheus Doria (Santos Laguna) in the center, and the left side with Adrian Aldrete.

In the midfield they appear in the containment Aldo Rocha (Morelia) Y Luis Montes (Lion), who have provided goals and assists for their clubs. Along the sides, another pair of cementers appear: Elías Hernández Y Roberto Alvarado.

In point, two men who have shown their skills in the definition as they are André-Pierre Gignac (Tigers) Y Jonathan Rodríguez; the Head at the moment is the figure of the contest Being the scorer leader. All of them directed by the mentioned Siboldi.