Crvena Zevzda versus Crvena Zevzda

Several players from a Serbian basketball club have tested positive, leaving the team with fewer than eight players to play the game.

Due to positive cases among the Fenerbahce Beko and Crvena Zevzda squads, the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague suspended the game on Wednesday.

The basketball game, which had been scheduled for Thursday, was postponed at Zvezda’s request after several team members tested positive for COVID-19, “leaving the team without the minimum eight players on the Authorization List fit to play,” according to the league.

The coronavirus also forced the suspension of Real Madrid’s match against Barcelona.

According to the special COVID-19 regulations approved by the EuroLeague authorities, each match can be rescheduled up to three times if dates permit.