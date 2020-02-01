Crystal Palace agree £16m fee for Hull forward Jarrod Bowen

West Ham are rivalling Crystal Palace in the £16million race to land Hull forward Jarrod Bowen.

As reported by Sportsmail, Palace have agreed a fee for Bowen but the Hammers have moved to gazump their London rivals ahead of Friday’s deadline.

Palace have not given up hope of signing Bowen, but there is concern at Selhurst Park that the 23-year-old prefers a move to the London Stadium.

The forward, who is viewed as one of the best talents outside of the top division, would likely command wages in the region of £60,000-per-week.

Bowen’s contract at Hull expires this summer but the Championship club have an option of an extra year.

They have offered him a new deal on improved terms this month but it is thought the player would prefer to move on, be that now or at the end of the season.

Newcastle have been weighing up an offer but boss Steve Bruce – who took Bowen to Hull in 2014 – suspects his former club would be difficult to deal with.

That has left the door open for Palace and West Ham who will now battle it out to sign Bowen before Friday’s transfer deadline.