Crystal Palace came from behind to defeat Millwall in the FA Cup, while Boro defeated Mansfield in the day’s first match.

Crystal Palace came from behind to beat Millwall in the FA Cup, while Boro beat Mansfield in the first match of the day.

THE FA Cup third round has begun, with 21 matches scheduled for a busy Saturday.

Manchester City began the season with a 4-1 victory over Swindon Town on Friday night.

There’s plenty more to come, with nine third-round matches on Sunday and one on Monday evening.

On Saturday, however, with 21 games to choose from, keep track of all the results in our roundup…

BORO overcame League Two Mansfield thanks to a 95th-minute own goal.

Uche Ikpeazu and Caolan Boyd-Munce scored within the first 14 minutes to give the visitors an early lead.

Mansfield, on the other hand, mounted a second-half comeback, with Oliver Hawkins pulling one back with just over 20 minutes remaining before Rhys Oates scored with five minutes remaining in the 90 to appear to force extra-time.

Middlesbrough, on the other hand, advanced to the fourth round after John-Joe O’Toole deflected a teasing cross into his goal in the 95th minute.

The Cottagers needed extra time to advance to the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Fulham, who are currently leading the Championship, were unable to break the deadlock after 90 minutes.

And, despite replays for the third and fourth round ties being canceled due to Covid, the West Londoners qualified for the next round thanks to a 105th-minute goal from Harry Wilson.

HUDDERSFIELD pulled off a stunning late comeback to defeat Burnley in the Premier League.

After Jay Rodriguez scored for the Clarets in the first half-hour, the Championship high-flyers were down a goal.

With 15 minutes remaining, Josh Koroma equalized for the Terriers, but Matty Pearson scored the game-winning goal in the final seconds to send Huddersfield to the fourth round.

In the Midlands, COVENTRY emerged victorious in an all-Championship third-round tie.

Dominic Hyam scored late in the first half to keep the Sky Blues’ cup hopes alive.

Following their 21-point deduction, Wayne Rooney’s Rams will now focus entirely on avoiding relegation.

LEAGUE TWO Hartlepool beat Championship side Blackpool to reach the FA Cup fourth round.

The visitors took control of the tie in the eighth minute, thanks to Keshi Anderson’s goal.

However, early in the second half, David Ferguson and Joe Grey scored to put the Tangerines out.

THE Eagles needed a second-half comeback to beat Millwall in the FA Cup fourth round.

After only 17 minutes, Benik Afobe had put the visitors ahead.

However, Michael Olise scored just seconds into the second half before Jean-Philippe Mateta scored the game-winning goal…

