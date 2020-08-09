Crystal Palace keeper ‘delighted’ with Real Betis interest

Crystal Palace keeper Vicente Guaita is reportedly ‘delighted’ about interest from La Liga side Real Betis.

The 33-year-old has been linked with a move back to Spain after impressing under Roy Hodgson this season.

He kept ten clean sheets in 35 league games in the most recent campaign and helped Palace to finish a respectable 14th.

According to ABC Sevilla (via Sport Witness), Guaita is ‘delighted’ about the club looking to sign him and could now hold critical talks with the Palace board about a move.

The shot-stopper is believed to be open to a move back to his home country. He left Spanish side Getafe back in 2018 to join the Eagles on a free transfer.

Guaita’s agent has supposedly been in contact with representatives from Betis in recent weeks. This has fuelled talk of a potential move as the player has already ‘agreed terms’ with Betis.

However, Palace are not wanting to let the player leave and will likely hold out for a high transfer fee.

They believe they’ve found their number one and may stump up the price accordingly.

Betis will be encouraged by Guiata’s current contract which is set to expire in 2021. They could use this as a bargaining tool to get their man.

If Palace do decide to sell, the transfer fee will likely be used to fund their summer pursuits. The Eagles are currently lining up Brentford striker Ollie Watkins as their main transfer target, after the Bees failed to gain promotion to the Prem.

Watkins could cost in excess of £25 million after he became the club’s free-scoring talisman.

That fee could rise if a bidding war starts. Palace will have to beat Aston Villa to his signature.

Palace are also preparing to rival Liverpool and Wolves for Ismaila Sarr. The 22-year-old Watford star is available for a reduced price following the club’s relegation to the Championship.

However, Sarr may still cost more than the £27 million fee that Watford paid for him last year.