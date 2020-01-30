Crystal Palace reject PSV Eindhoven bid for Patrick van Aanholt

Crystal Palace have rejected an offer from PSV Eindhoven for left-back Patrick Van Aanholt.

The 29-year-old who has 18 months on contract is valued around £9million.

The Holland international has made 17 Premier League appearances this season, scoring two goals, but has been out of action since picking up an injury in Palace’s draw at Southampton last month.

Palace have asked about Hearts’ left-back Aaron Hickey and are keen on West Brom full-back Nathan Ferguson.

However, both players are valued highly by their clubs, and the south London club would have to pay a premium fee to sign either player.

It is believed Manchester City have also been tracking Hearts star Hickey since the start of the season.