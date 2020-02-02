Crystal Palace suffer Jarrod Bowen and Nathan Ferguson blow

Crystal Palace suffered double deadline day disappointment after missing out on moves for Championship duo Jarrod Bowen and Nathan Ferguson.

Palace were pipped to signing of Hull forward Bowen after being pipped to his signature by West Ham.

Palace were also hoping to bring in right-back Ferguson from West Brom after striking a deal rising to £10m for the England under-20 defender.

But Ferguson’s medical showed up a knee issue, which Sportsmail sources claimed could require surgery, and his proposed switch was eventually called off.

Palace’s failure to land two key transfer targets will leave the club and their supporters disappointed with their January business.

A host of injuries to first team players during the Christmas period saw Roy Hodgson vow to make signings to bolster his squad.

But after starting the window with the loan signing of Cenk Tosun from Everton, Palace have struggled to build on that early promise.