Crystal Palace will block the transfer of Jean-Philippe Mateta until Patrick Vieira’s side signs a new striker.

CRYSTAL PALACE will stymie Jean-Philippe Mateta’s move to Saint-Etienne in France until they sign a new striker.

Eddie Nketiah, 22, is a target for the Eagles, but they have been unsuccessful in their pursuit of the Arsenal star.

Mateta is on loan from Mainz and appears unlikely to play enough for the Eagles to activate a transfer. He scored the winning goal in the FA Cup victory over Millwall.

Mateta has only played five Premier League games for Palace, but he did score his first goal against Norwich shortly after Christmas.

In the 58th minute of Saturday’s cup tie against Millwall, he scored a header.

Mateta was picked out by Michael Olise with a pinpoint cross, which the Frenchman headed into the net.

In 71 appearances for his parent club Mainz, the 24-year-old forward has represented France at youth level and scored 27 goals.

Palace are also prepared to loan Scottish midfielder Scott Banks, 20, to League Two Bradford City once he has recovered from his injury.

Wilfried Zaha, Jordaw Ayew, and Cheikyou Kouyate have all left the South London club to compete in the African Cup of Nations.

Patrick Viera, on the other hand, has praised Aaron Ramsey, who is set to leave Juventus this summer and could return to the United Kingdom.

“When you look at (Ramsey’s) pedigree and experience, I think he would improve a lot of Premier League teams,” Viera said of his fellow ex-Arsenal midfielder.

“I enjoy the player, as do many others.

He’s a fantastic player who I believe can contribute to Premier League teams.”