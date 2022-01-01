Crystal Palace’s attempt to hijack Fulham midfielder Andre Zambo Anguissa’s transfer to Napoli has failed, as the Serie A club has confirmed the deal.

Crystal Palace’s attempt to hijack Fulham midfielder Andre Zambo Anguissa’s transfer to Napoli has failed, as the Serie A club has confirmed the transfer.

CRYSTAL PALACE’S hopes of snatching Andre Zambo Anguissa from Fulham appear to be fading.

Patrick Vieira, the Eagles’ manager, is interested in signing the powerful midfielder, who he hoped to do in the summer.

However, after an excellent half-season on loan, Napoli have decided to sign the Cameroon international permanently.

Early in this month’s window, the deal should be finalized.

Fulham could use the funds to try to complete a transfer for Angers’ Angelo Fulgini.

They are willing to pay around £15 million for the 25-year-old Frenchman, but he prefers to play in the Premier League.

Meanwhile, Palace are keeping an eye on Eddie Nketiah in case his move to Germany does not go through.

The Eagles have a long-term interest in Arsenal’s 22-year-old forward.

His camp, on the other hand, is hoping for a free transfer to the Bundesliga and a large payday.

However, Nketiah has yet to receive a firm offer, and the Eagles are keeping an eye on him because he is a player they admire and could sign this offseason or next summer.

Last month, Palace transfer guru Dougie Freedman saw Nketiah score a hat-trick in Arsenal’s 5-1 Carabao Cup victory over Sunderland.

The Eagles are considering terminating striker Jean-Philippe Mateta’s loan, which he has had since joining from Mainz.

However, they would not want to lose him without a backup plan in place.

